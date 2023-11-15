Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stake Boosted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.83% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $94,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,050.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.87. 21,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,116. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.62. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $75.09 and a 1 year high of $90.41. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

