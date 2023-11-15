GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 213 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $879,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $150.68 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.