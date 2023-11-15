GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 229 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,978 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,906,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 216,190 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,168 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 11,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

ABT stock opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.19. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.