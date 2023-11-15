Half Sky Capital UK Ltd Has $19.01 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Half Sky Capital UK Ltd lessened its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,231 shares during the period. DoorDash accounts for about 10.0% of Half Sky Capital UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd owned 0.06% of DoorDash worth $19,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 7,242.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in DoorDash by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.27. 374,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,506. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 3,909 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $297,123.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 3,909 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $297,123.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $5,174,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,210.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 788,865 shares of company stock worth $62,727,768 over the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

See Also

