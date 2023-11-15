Half Sky Capital UK Ltd Increases Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Half Sky Capital UK Ltd increased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,033 shares during the quarter. Etsy makes up approximately 7.2% of Half Sky Capital UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Etsy worth $13,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.9% in the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 4,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Etsy from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Etsy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.35.

Etsy Stock Up 4.2 %

ETSY traded up $2.84 on Wednesday, reaching $71.22. The company had a trading volume of 443,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,200. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.24.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other Etsy news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $240,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Further Reading

