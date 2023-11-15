Half Sky Capital UK Ltd Sells 209,598 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Half Sky Capital UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,598 shares during the quarter. Pinterest comprises approximately 18.6% of Half Sky Capital UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd owned 0.19% of Pinterest worth $35,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,930,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,424 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pinterest by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670,073 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pinterest by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Pinterest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after purchasing an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $53,958.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,468. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $311,946.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,735,404.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $53,958.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,759. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.10 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

Shares of PINS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,448,996. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -100.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

