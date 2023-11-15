Half Sky Capital UK Ltd Trims Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Half Sky Capital UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,624 shares during the period. Ralph Lauren makes up about 7.7% of Half Sky Capital UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd owned about 0.18% of Ralph Lauren worth $14,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 74.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

NYSE RL traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.81. The stock had a trading volume of 78,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.33 and its 200 day moving average is $117.60. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $97.42 and a twelve month high of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

