Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,753 shares during the quarter. Hartford Core Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 17.33% of Hartford Core Bond ETF worth $43,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 5,661,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,617,000 after purchasing an additional 213,352 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Core Bond ETF by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 88,988 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hartford Core Bond ETF by 13,238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HCRB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.66. 9,895 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03.

Hartford Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Hartford Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.0997 dividend. This is a positive change from Hartford Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

The Hartford Core Bond ETF (HCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in a broad array of global investment grade debt securities with broad maturities. HCRB was launched on Feb 20, 2020 and is managed by Hartford.

