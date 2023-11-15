HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.81

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.81 and last traded at $78.55, with a volume of 5212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCI Group from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on HCI Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCI Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

The stock has a market cap of $685.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the second quarter worth $501,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group during the second quarter valued at about $489,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in HCI Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 193,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

