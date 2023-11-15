Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barrington Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Capital cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.50 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Heritage-Crystal Clean

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.23. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

