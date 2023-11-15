Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. 843,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,958,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

