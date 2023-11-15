Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Lowered to $335.00 at Morgan Stanley

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.46.

Shares of HD traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.45. The stock had a trading volume of 464,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $306.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $299.85 and its 200 day moving average is $306.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

