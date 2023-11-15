Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,521,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Honeywell International worth $730,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $190.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.83 and its 200-day moving average is $192.78. The stock has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.