Humankind Investments LLC Increases Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $963,542,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

CI stock opened at $289.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

