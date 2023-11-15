Humankind Investments LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $260,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 35.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.16.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $147.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,886,781. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

