Humankind Investments LLC Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.49.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

