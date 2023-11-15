Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Up 35.6% in October

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the October 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HSQVY traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 21,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,684. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $19.94.
Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $972.50 million during the quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Husqvarna AB (publ)
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
