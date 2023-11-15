ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $270.37

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $270.37 and last traded at $270.00, with a volume of 17463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.95.

ICLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 89,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 46,739 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in ICON Public by 5.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 36.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 16.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 766.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

