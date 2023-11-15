IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.04% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IGMS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after acquiring an additional 376,832 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,522,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,653,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 86,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 22.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 154,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
