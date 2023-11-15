Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Price Down 4.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $190.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Illumina traded as low as $93.60 and last traded at $93.60. Approximately 222,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,509,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.37.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.56.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,269,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $242,758,000 after purchasing an additional 964,709 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,798,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,525,000 after buying an additional 544,786 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

