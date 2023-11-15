Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Stake Cut by Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,940 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 99,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 37.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 794,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 214,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $7,247,000.

PJAN opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

