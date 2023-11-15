Insider Buying: Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) Director Eric Affeldt acquired 50,000 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $263.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.93. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.09.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 219,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,962,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,431,000 after purchasing an additional 137,713 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.