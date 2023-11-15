Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 5,223 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $115,323.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,011,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,334,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Monday, November 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,466 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $47,174.58.

On Monday, October 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $310,764.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,771 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $105,205.33.

On Monday, October 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,864 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $144,540.32.

On Monday, October 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $325,380.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,543 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $29,378.72.

On Monday, October 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 977 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $18,690.01.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 735 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $14,824.95.

On Monday, September 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,229 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $104,423.13.

On Monday, September 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,806 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $353,598.24.

Legacy Housing Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $568.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.91. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on Legacy Housing in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Legacy Housing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the third quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.