Insider Selling: Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Director Sells 1,204 Shares of Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Free Report) Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $34,386.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of QRTEP opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $53.96.

Qurate Retail Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

