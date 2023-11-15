Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $210.71

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$210.71 and last traded at C$207.99, with a volume of 15579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$208.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IFC shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities set a C$220.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Desjardins raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$223.18.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IFC

Intact Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$198.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$198.14. The company has a market cap of C$37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 161.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.