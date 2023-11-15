Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Lessened by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.9% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,955 shares of company stock worth $8,928,299. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded up $4.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.67. The stock had a trading volume of 206,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,310. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $104.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.16.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

