Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 97.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,414,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after acquiring an additional 844,315 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,936,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,234,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.0596 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

