Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,015 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 1.36% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $187,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.16. The company had a trading volume of 300,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,504. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $106.88 and a 12-month high of $159.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.61.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.2448 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.