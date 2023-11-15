Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $387.27 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

