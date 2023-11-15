iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.12. 85,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,565. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.39. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

