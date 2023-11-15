iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,876,268. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

