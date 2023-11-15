iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Update

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the October 15th total of 817,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,725,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $61.97. The stock had a trading volume of 406,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,938. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 225.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.