iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by King Wealth

King Wealth lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.7% of King Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $452.06. The company had a trading volume of 331,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $434.76 and its 200-day moving average is $436.75. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

