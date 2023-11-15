iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Client First Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.84. The stock had a trading volume of 169,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,333. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.71 and its 200-day moving average is $253.55. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.49 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

