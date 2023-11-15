iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,329 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $76,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

