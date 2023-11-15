iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is TI Trust Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

TI Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of TI Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,103,000 after buying an additional 117,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 25,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,687,113. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.29.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.