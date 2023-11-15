iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.23

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.23 and last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 12575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.07.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.61. The company has a market capitalization of $630.70 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 53.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

