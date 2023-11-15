iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,916. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.21.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

