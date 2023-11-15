iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $23,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. American Trust grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $90.21. 916,343 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

