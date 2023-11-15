iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Trimmed by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,182,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $46,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,103,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,128,000 after buying an additional 4,864,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.71. 9,014,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,055,666. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

