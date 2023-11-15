iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 449.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,620 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,823,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.09.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

