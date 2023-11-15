iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.01

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.01 and last traded at $73.94, with a volume of 2152801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.92.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.60.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

