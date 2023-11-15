iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Decreased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMVFree Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,317 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $90,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,774 shares. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

