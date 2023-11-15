iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Decreased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,317 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $90,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,774 shares. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

