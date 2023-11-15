iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $137.92

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $137.92 and last traded at $137.57, with a volume of 1404849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.80.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

