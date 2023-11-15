iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.90% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMMD traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.99. 291,335 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $750.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.64.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

