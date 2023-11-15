iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $161.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.47 and a 200 day moving average of $157.63. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $141.44 and a 1 year high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

