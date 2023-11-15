iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $55,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $162.53. 191,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,026. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.44 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

