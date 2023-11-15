iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 259,746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,659,000 after buying an additional 147,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,948,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,761,000 after acquiring an additional 55,367 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.29. The company had a trading volume of 181,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,295. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.47 and a 200-day moving average of $157.63. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $141.44 and a 1-year high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

