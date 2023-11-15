iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) is Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,245 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 4.5% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 81.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 720,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after purchasing an additional 323,446 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,728,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,274.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 806,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,786. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

