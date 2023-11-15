iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,210 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,492,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,323,000 after purchasing an additional 322,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,555,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after acquiring an additional 741,754 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,528,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,784,000 after acquiring an additional 141,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,032,000 after acquiring an additional 698,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,644,000 after purchasing an additional 38,313 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

